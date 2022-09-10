22-year-old N.B. woman dies in two-vehicle collision

A head-on collision has claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman in Keswick Ridge, N.B.

The RCMP, along with a local fire department and paramedics, responded to a report of a crash between a car and a pickup truck on Route 616 around 3:10 p.m. Friday.

Police believe the crash happened when the car driving eastbound crossed the centre line, colliding with the truck driving westbound.

The RCMP says the driver of the car, a 22-year-old woman from Central Hainesville, died at the scene from her injuries. Paramedics took the driver of the truck to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a New Brunswick Corners Office member went to the crash site and are helping with the investigation.

An autopsy is set to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

The highway closed for about four hours but has since reopened.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.