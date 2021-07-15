ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Health officials are confirming 23 new COVID-19 cases among the crew of a Portuguese fishing vessel anchored off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday.

Provincial health authorities say 31 crew members aboard the Princesa Santa Joana have now tested positive for the disease, including one seafarer who is in hospital.

Karl Risser, an Atlantic Canadian inspector with the International Transport Workers' Federation, told The Canadian Press Wednesday there are 39 people on board the ship.

Meanwhile, 14 crew members tested positive last week for COVID-19 aboard a bitumen tanker, the Iver Ambition, which is anchored near the fishing vessel, and public health officials said today that number remains unchanged.

Both vessels are in Conception Bay, about 25 kilometres west of St. John's.

In May, a bulk carrier owned by Fednav, an international shipping company headquartered in Quebec, also anchored in the bay and waited out COVID-19 infections among 14 of its crew members.

