234 Ukrainians are in the process of getting licensed to work in Nova Scotia’s health-care system
More than 230 Ukrainian nationals with health-care backgrounds are in the process of getting approved to join Nova Scotia's health-care system, which has been dealing with severe staffing shortages for years.
The Nova Scotia government says it’s working with Public Health and regulatory colleges to streamline licensing and support for Ukrainian health-care professionals.
"We have internationally educated and trained health-care professionals who want to put their skills to use helping others. They have chosen to make Nova Scotia their new home, and we want to help them find meaningful employment in our health system," said Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in a news release Thursday.
"We recognize the licensing process can take a lot of time, and we are working with Nova Scotia Health and the regulatory colleges to find ways to streamline the process and reduce barriers for these health professionals."
The province says the following work has been underway to support Ukrainian health-care nationals:
- A website was launched in June to collect information about the work experience and qualifications of Ukrainians who were already in the province and others interested in coming.
- Nova Scotia Health has hired three community navigators, and will soon hire more, to serve as liaisons between the Ukrainian community and health-care system, answering questions, helping with translation, and supporting candidates throughout their journey to employment.
- Everyone who submits an application on the website receives a weekly newsletter to keep them updated on Nova Scotia Health's employment efforts and to share information, stories, and resources to support their transition.
- The Nova Scotia Health Learning Institute for Healthcare Providers offers an eight-week online orientation to the Canadian system.
Support for doctors includes:
- The College of Physicians and Surgeons has developed a streamlined service to review the qualifications of international physicians, including those coming from Ukraine.
- The college has implemented a new pathway that will help more physicians receive their licence in less time, with less administrative burden and with a shorter but more robust period of assessment and supervision.
- The college works to identify eligible internationally trained family physicians through the Nova Scotia Practice Ready Assessment Program.
- The physician assistant and clinical assistant programs provide opportunities for internationally trained physicians whose training does not qualify them for independent practice.
Support for nurses includes:
- The Nova Scotia College of Nursing has made registration and licensing more efficient for internationally educated nurses.
- The government recently announced $340,000 for the college to find ways to further streamline the process.
- Nova Scotia Health is launching a pilot program in partnership with the college to provide internationally educated nurses with a streamlined process to access registered nurse bridging education programs.
"Nova Scotia Health is implementing multiple strategies to enhance health-care workforce retention and recruitment in Nova Scotia. This is what will set us up for success in the long-term and enhance the retention and recruitment of qualified health-care professionals in the province," said Gail Tomblin Murphy, the vice-president, research, innovation and discovery and chief nurse executive with Nova Scotia Health.
"We also have a unique opportunity in front of us to engage highly qualified professionals from Ukraine in Nova Scotia Health's system and are working at a rapid pace with multiple partners, including the Department of Health and Wellness and the Nova Scotia College of Nursing, to ensure we can make this happen."
The province says not all applicants will meet the qualifications to get licensed to work in their chosen field of their scope of practice. In such cases, Nova Scotia Health will explore alternative roles that will allow people to work while they work towards getting licensed.
"This provides me with a wonderful starting point on my journey to becoming a physician in Nova Scotia. Through my work at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, I'll have the opportunity to learn more about the Canadian health-care system and feel fully supported in my journey towards becoming a licensed, practising physician in Nova Scotia," said Dr. Alix Chamlat, a health support aide at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S., who recently arrived from Ukraine.
As of Aug. 5, 234 Ukrainian nationals had expressed interest in working in Nova Scotia and are in various stages of licensing. Of those, 144 are physicians, 14 are registered nurses, 12 are licensed practical nurses and 64 are other health professionals.
Of those who have expressed interest, 43 are in Nova Scotia, 111 are elsewhere in Canada and 80 are outside of Canada. The province says Nova Scotia Health has referred about 90 people to the colleges.
As of August 1, more than 105,000 Nova Scotians were on the wait list to be assigned a family doctor.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today's omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks but still up in the air is how much benefit the booster shots will offer, who should get one -- and how soon.
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at a church in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood after an eviction deadline passed for the group to leave the property.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
Canadians rely on 'best before' dates even if it causes food waste, study finds
After some U.K. grocers removed 'best before' dates on select grocery products to cut back on food waste, the majority of Canadians resoundingly rejected the idea, finds a new study.
Passenger records engine fire that forced emergency landing of L.A.-bound flight
Shocking video recorded by a passenger aboard a flight from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Los Angeles shows flames shooting from the right engine of an A320 airbus.
China warns of 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan
China warned it will take 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan, a week after it emerged that a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was planning to visit the island later this year to explore trade opportunities.
Toronto
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Here's how much average rental prices were across the GTA in July
Toronto recorded the highest average asking rent in the Greater Toronto Area last month, marking a nearly 25 per cent year-over-year increase in rental prices for all property types in the city, according to a new report.
-
U.S. Realtor sues Ontario broker who he claims stole his famous pose
A Minnesota real estate agent is up in arms over a Hamilton, Ont. Realtor’s recent advertisements -- which he says look a little too similar to his own.
Calgary
-
Calgary police bust suspected 3D-printed gun producers
Two Calgary men face a total of 66 charges after police busted suspected homemade gun production facilities as part of a firearms trafficking investigation.
-
Child on bike struck in Bowness hit-and-run
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help identify a suspect in a hit-and-run that sent a child to hospital.
-
A horse, of course: Traffic stopped by a very Calgary problem
A woman, who says she is the owner of a horse that ran into traffic in northeast Calgary on Thursday says the animal is in big trouble when it gets back home.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor says she supports police after city sees two murders in one day
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is defending herself against accusations she doesn't support police officers, amid a spate of shootings in the city.
-
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 28 new deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals has dropped by 14 in the last 24 hours, with ICU cases remaining mostly stable.
-
Montreal business group urges parties to hike immigration targets as election nears
The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal is calling on Quebec's political parties to commit to raising immigration targets if they're elected on Oct. 3.
Edmonton
-
Northern Alta. church and 100 years of history 'completely destroyed' in fire
Very little is left of a northern Alberta Catholic church that was the scene of a fire early Thursday morning.
-
City will not install commissioned Walterdale Bridge sculptures
The city has decided against installing a piece of commissioned artwork at the Walterdale Bridge.
-
Coffee, ice cream, and Pokémon, new café aims to 'Catch 'em all'
A new café in Callingwood is drawing clientele because of its unique theme: Pokémon.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Bill to fix the Northern Health Travel Grant returns
A northern Ontario MPP has reintroduced legislation to have a committee fix and improve a travel grant that helps people in the north access medical treatment not available locally.
-
Woman assaulted in Timmins after verbal dispute escalated, two charged
Two Timmins residents have been charged after a verbal argument with a pedestrian escalated to violence, police say.
London
-
Plea for information on decades old cold case
New information has come to light in the unsolved homicide of Sonya Nadine Mae Cywink.
-
'A very gruesome discovery': Mechanic discovers body in vehicle at used car lot
Sargis Oushana knew something was wrong as soon as he got close to a vehicle on the Piccadilly Motors lot in London, Ont. Oushana is an apprentice mechanic and says his concerns started with a smell and then when he noticed a cluster of flies. He cracked the vehicle door open and confirmed his worst fear.
-
$80,000 fraud in Oxford County
An Ingersoll resident has been scanned out of $80,000 after investing in Bitcoin with a person they met online.
Winnipeg
-
15-year-old charged following homicide, Main Street assaults; warrant issued for a second teen
A 15-year-old male has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in a Point Douglas apartment and two assaults on Main Street on Monday that sent two men to hospital.
-
Winnipeg police looking for missing child
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help in finding seven-year-old Adrianna Worme.
-
Manitobans who flouted COVID-19 restrictions handed fines
Five Manitobans who repeatedly violated pandemic public health orders have been handed fines.
Ottawa
-
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at a church in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood after an eviction deadline passed for the group to leave the property.
-
One man arrested, two others wanted in Ottawa kidnapping
One man has been arrested and two other suspects are at large in relation to a kidnapping in downtown Ottawa earlier this month.
-
About 1,500 tickets incorrectly issued by Ottawa speed cameras
If you got a speeding ticket from a photo radar in Ottawa this summer, it may have been a mistake.
Saskatoon
-
Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach
Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.
-
Saskatoon woman back in Canada after arrest in U.S., hires high-profile lawyer
One of Canada's best known defence lawyers says she will be representing a Saskatoon woman who allegedly faked her own death and that of her son before the pair was found in the Oregon earlier this month.
-
Sask. farmer donates $1.9 million to Children's Hospital
A Saskatchewan farmer is donating nearly $2 million to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | No apparent gang ties in Wednesday night homicide in Surrey, B.C., authorities say
Homicide investigators say there's no indication a "suspicious death" in Surrey, B.C., this week is linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.
-
'Hate to see it be torn apart': Free baby grand piano being advertised on Facebook
The owner of a baby grand piano is searching for a new home for the instrument – and the only thing he’s asking in return is that it not be destroyed.
-
Injured B.C. man says he was attacked by turkeys, rooster
A B.C. man who suffered multiple broken bones and cuts told RCMP he was attacked by turkeys and a rooster.
Regina
-
Meet the Ukrainian TikToker in Sask. showcasing iconic Canadian staples
A 19-year-old Ukrainian who is new to Canada is using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods.
-
Saskatoon woman back in Canada after arrest in U.S., hires high-profile lawyer
One of Canada's best known defence lawyers says she will be representing a Saskatoon woman who allegedly faked her own death and that of her son before the pair was found in the Oregon earlier this month.
-
Driver clocked at 169 km/h in east Regina fined more than $1.5K
A driver clocked at 169 km/h in east Regina was fined $1,571 and received a week long vehicle impound, according to a Regina police officer.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek man after another indecent photo-taker reported
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say another woman has come forward with a complaint about a man using his phone to take a picture up her skirt while she was shopping. The incident happened at the same time and on the same day as a previous complaint, however police did not say whether the two incidents could be related.
-
Bones discovered in Vancouver Island river prompt RCMP response
Police are asking the public to stay away from a section of the Somass River in Port Alberni, B.C., on Thursday as RCMP divers search for bones that were discovered underwater. Mounties say the bones were found by a civilian diver near Paper Mill Dam.
-
BC Ferries installs free Wi-Fi at 14 terminals
BC Ferries says Wi-Fi is now available to travellers at 14 small ferry terminals on Vancouver Island and the B.C. Gulf Islands, bringing the total number of terminals with free Wi-Fi access to 21. The Wi-Fi project was funded through a provincial grant of $1.5 million from the Ministry of Citizens Services program Connecting British Columbia.