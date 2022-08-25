234 Ukrainians are in the process of getting licensed to work in Nova Scotia’s health-care system

Olena Kudenko, left, and Dr. Alix Chamlat, right, who both recently arrived from Ukraine, are among the first Ukrainian nationals recruited to work in Nova Scotia’s health system. They are seen here outside the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S. (SOURCE: Communications Nova Scotia) Olena Kudenko, left, and Dr. Alix Chamlat, right, who both recently arrived from Ukraine, are among the first Ukrainian nationals recruited to work in Nova Scotia’s health system. They are seen here outside the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S. (SOURCE: Communications Nova Scotia)

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

  • Nanaimo RCMP seek man after another indecent photo-taker reported

    Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say another woman has come forward with a complaint about a man using his phone to take a picture up her skirt while she was shopping. The incident happened at the same time and on the same day as a previous complaint, however police did not say whether the two incidents could be related.

    Police are now looking for a middle-aged white man with a muscular build and medium height. He was wearing a grey T-shirt with white letters on the front, a black ball cap, shorts and sandals. (RCMP)

  • BC Ferries installs free Wi-Fi at 14 terminals

    BC Ferries says Wi-Fi is now available to travellers at 14 small ferry terminals on Vancouver Island and the B.C. Gulf Islands, bringing the total number of terminals with free Wi-Fi access to 21. The Wi-Fi project was funded through a provincial grant of $1.5 million from the Ministry of Citizens Services program Connecting British Columbia.