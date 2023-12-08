24/7 warming centre opened for homeless in St. Stephen, N.B.
After what has been a rollercoaster week for the Municipality of St. Stephen, N.B., progress is finally being shown.
Late Friday afternoon a 24 hour, seven day a week drop in centre was announced to help the homeless in the border town. It’s the first overnight area for those living rough to go to escape the cold winter nights.
The centre will be run by Neighbourhood Works Inc. (NWI) and will offer refuge from the cold, along with access to food and beverages. The centre will not be able to provide sleeping accommodations due to regulatory constraints.
It’s the first sign of change from the border town, who on Monday declared a local state of emergency due to the homelessness crisis in the community. There are anywhere from 70 to 100 people living rough in the border town.
“That’s not the medium or long-term solution,” says Susan Holt, the leader of the Liberal Party of New Brunswick. “But the community has worked hard to try and find ways to bring people out of the cold right now so it is a decent first step.”
The municipality continues to work with the provincial government on opening a shelter in St. Stephen to offer the homeless a warm place to sleep. Public Safety Minister Kris Austin, who terminated the local state of emergency Wednesday, continues to beat home these issues never needed the state of emergency in the first place.
“The solution we are finding in St. Stephen have been worked on and we are doing it without a state of emergency,” says Austin. “We are going to get things done and I’m very confident that these are the types of things that again you work within the parameters of what we got and get results.”
Some residents don’t share then same sense of optimism.
Brenda Belanger has lived in St. Stephen for a year. She has travelled across the country in the last six months and notes homelessness is an issue coast-to-coast. One that is unacceptable.
“For a country that is as rich as we are to have this many homeless, especially here in St. Stephen is shameful,” Belanger says. “One in every 71 people are homeless and I can’t see it getting any better.”
Ahead of the warming centre announcement, Belanger says she has seen residents in the community come together to do what they can to help the vulnerable population.
“You have plenty of people who are willing to step up. St. Stephen is a very generous community so you know we all are looking out for each other.”
Cheyann Matthews, one of the co-founders of the grassroots movement “Take Back Our Town”, is pleased to see change finally occurring, but says these issues should have been solved long before this point.
She points to the black eye it paints for those who visit St. Stephen, especially from the U.S.A., that the town can’t take care of their own.
“We are a border community and when you have 12 to 15 people sharing a shelter that’s basically a monument to welcome to Canada and welcome to St. Stephen that encampment screams volumes to people who come from the United States that have never visited Canada,” she says. “That’s where we make our homeless shelter for our people and that is not okay.”
Friday night at 7 p.m. a candlelight vigil will be held to honour the life of Adam Dickerson in front of MLA Kathy Bockus’ office. Dickerson was homeless and passed away last week while living on the streets.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
'Trudeau can end it all': Conservative carbon tax filibuster stretches into second night
With no signs either side is ready to retreat, the marathon voting session in the House of Commons has stretched into its second day, after MPs stayed up all night rejecting Conservative attempts to defeat government spending plans over the Liberals' refusal to scrap the carbon tax.
Shohei Ohtani watch kicks into higher gear in Toronto as Blue Jays fans track private plane
Shohei Ohtani watch in Toronto has kicked into another gear.
Canadian alleges discrimination, sues federal government in effort to get grandchildren out of Gaza
A Palestinian-Canadian is suing the federal government in an effort to get his four grandchildren out of Gaza. Mohammed Nofal, 74, is alleging Global Affairs Canada and immigration officials created a discriminatory policy that denied his family help in evacuating a war zone in the days following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
'We're inside the patient, looking directly at the tumour': Gaming experience aids surgery
An Ontario teen is among the first patients in the country to have a rare type of cancer surgically removed by doctors who trained using a virtual reality system that allows them to 'walk' inside a patient's body.
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly producing recruitment videos for listed terrorist entity
Two men from Ontario have been arrested on charges of terrorism after allegedly producing recruitment videos for a listed terrorist organization and circulating far-right manifestos online, police say.
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
About one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection, according to a Statistics Canada report issued Friday.
Pompeii archaeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison
An ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, the Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement released Friday.
Toronto
-
Shohei Ohtani watch kicks into higher gear in Toronto as Blue Jays fans track private plane
Shohei Ohtani watch in Toronto has kicked into another gear.
-
Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old boy in East York
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in East York earlier this week.
-
How an investigation into an auto theft ring led to the arrest of ServiceOntario employees
Car theft investigations are all too common for the officers who work with the Major Crime Unit at the Toronto Police Service’s 53 Division.
Calgary
-
Review board denies discharge to man who killed five at Calgary house party
A mental health review board has rejected a discharge request from a man who killed killing five people at a Calgary house party almost a decade ago.
-
What we know about Calgary's unsolved homicides of 2023
Of the 19 homicides Calgary has recorded so far in 2023, nine of them remain unsolved.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Snowfall warning re-issued for Calgary and area, with snow expected until late Friday
Southern Alberta was hit with persistent, heavy, wet snow Thursday and early Friday prompting snowfall warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada that covered the southwest corner of the province, including Calgary.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man arrested in death of Quebec toddler found injured at daycare
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a child who was found injured at a daycare northeast of Montreal earlier this week.
-
Public sector strikes: Legault appears ready to wait it out
Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike.
-
Quebec offering more free bus routes to ease traffic on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Quebec is implementing additional 'mitigation measures' to help ease congestion on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, where traffic has been reduced to just one lane in each direction amid repair work.
Edmonton
-
Alberta finance minister says he has not 'flip-flopped' on proposed pension change
Finance Minister Nate Horner — after promising any stand-alone Alberta pension plan would not follow the contentious Quebec model, then saying it might, then saying it won't — told reporters Friday that possibility is back on the table.
-
Oilers, Wild on successful runs following coaching changes
Tonight's game at Rogers Place (7 p.m.) features two teams on winning runs soon after a coaching change. Well, mostly.
-
Canada Post worker attacked, robbed by 4 in south Edmonton
A postal worker was taken to hospital Thursday evening after she was attacked and robbed by four people in south Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly producing recruitment videos for listed terrorist entity
Two men from Ontario have been arrested on charges of terrorism after allegedly producing recruitment videos for a listed terrorist organization and circulating far-right manifestos online, police say.
-
Timmins lawyer being investigated for misconduct
An assistant Crown attorney in Timmins is facing a Law Society Tribunal related to allegations of misconduct.
-
Shohei Ohtani watch kicks into higher gear in Toronto as Blue Jays fans track private plane
Shohei Ohtani watch in Toronto has kicked into another gear.
London
-
READ THE REPORT
READ THE REPORT Integrity Commissioner recommends sanctioning Councillor Stevenson for social media post
Coun. Susan Stevenson could face a formal reprimand from her council colleagues following an investigation by London’s Integrity Commissioner.
-
Police investigate fatal crash near Tillsonburg, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision near Tillsonburg.
-
City to investigate why River Road is crumbling
Much of River Road in east London, Ont. continues to crumble into a mosaic of patches and potholes.
Winnipeg
-
Sugar shortage? Here are some sweet substitutes to swap into your holiday baking
As the holiday season ramps up, the item ranking highest on many bakers’ wish lists is sugar.
-
'They deserve justice': New MMIWG2S+ specialty license plates available across Manitoba
Manitoba’s newest specialty license plates raising money for charity are now available to help families of MMIWG2S (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit).
-
Winnipeg searching for new police chief
Chief Danny Smyth plans to retire from the Winnipeg Police Service on Sept. 3, 2024.
Ottawa
-
Police arrest man on arson charges after fire at Civic Campus ER
Ottawa's largest hospital says a 'Code Red' was called at the Civic Campus on Carling Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a fire in the emergency department.
-
18-year-old dead in fatal crash near Perth, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a young person in a rural part of Lanark County.
-
Respiratory viruses on the rise in Ottawa as flu season peaks
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is warning that respiratory viruses are on the rise in Ottawa and increasing numbers of people are being admitted to hospital.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon projects $13M in surpluses, could the money go to taxpayers?
After lengthy budget talks last week, where city councillors spent nearly 30 hours searching for savings, there's a new twist.
-
Sask. TikTok sensation gets special visit from Ryan Reynolds following life-saving surgery
"Bella Brave," the Saskatchewan social media sensation from Swift Current turned 10-years-old earlier this week, her first birthday with her newly transplanted bowels.
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest dates announced
The dates for two separate inquests into the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation in 2022 have been confirmed.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
1 airlifted after semi truck crash that closed highway in Surrey
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a semi truck rollover on Highway 17 in Surrey Friday.
-
Homicide investigators identify Richmond father who was killed with 13-year-old son
Homicide investigators have identified a father who was killed in his home with his 13-year-old son in Richmond on Nov. 30, and say a photo of a suspect will be released shortly.
Regina
-
Sask. TikTok sensation gets special visit from Ryan Reynolds following life-saving surgery
"Bella Brave," the Saskatchewan social media sensation from Swift Current turned 10-years-old earlier this week, her first birthday with her newly transplanted bowels.
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest dates announced
The dates for two separate inquests into the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation in 2022 have been confirmed.
-
Regina Food Bank expects to feed at least 15,000 in December
With inflationary pressures prevalent this holiday season, the Regina Food Bank says it expects to feed at least 15,000 people in December alone.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
Environment Canada warns of snow, high winds on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island could see up to 10 centimetres of snow at high elevations Saturday morning, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Coastal Renaissance return to service now expected in early March, BC Ferries says
One of BC Ferries' largest vessels will be out of service for at least another three months, but the Crown corporation says there will be no reduction in its sailing capacity during that time.