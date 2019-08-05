

A 24-year-old Moncton man is dead after being shot by a member of the Codiac RCMP during a confrontation with police on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a man with weapon threatened officers who responded to a call on Somerset Street.

"A weapon was produced, and the man took action that was a threat to the members. In response to these actions, the members discharged their conductive energy device - commonly known as a taser," said New Brunswick RCMP staff sergeant, Andre Pepin. "The suspect continued towards the officer with the weapon and the RCMP members discharged their firearms at the suspect."

Police say the man was shot inside an apartment building on Somerset Street, but aren't disclosing information concerning what type of weapon he was carrying – an autopsy has been scheduled.

New Brunswick RCMP is requesting assistance from Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team to conduct a review of the actions of the police involved in the confrontation – Halifax Regional Police will assist in that review.

New Brunswick RCMP says its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang