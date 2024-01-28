ATLANTIC
    24-year-old N.S. man suffers serious injuries after head-on vehicle collision

    A 24-year-old Kentville, N.S., man suffered serious injuries in a head-on vehicle collision late Friday night.

    In a news release, Nova Scotia RCMP says an SUV and a Ford pickup truck collided on Highway 1 shortly before 11:30 p.m.

    The 24-year-old driver of the truck suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old man from Coldbrook, was uninjured, police say.

    Highway 1 was closed for several hours while RCMP worked on the scene. The road has since opened.

    The investigation continues.

