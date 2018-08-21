

Canadian Press





A 25-year-old motorcycle driver has died from injuries he suffered after colliding with a car in Halifax.

Police say the collision occurred at about 8:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Ridgecrest Drive in Dartmouth.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the accident and asking anyone with information to contact them.

Main Street was closed to traffic while investigators were on scene.