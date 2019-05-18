

A 25-year-old St. Stephen, N.B. man has died following a collision involving three vehicles in Brockway, N.B.

West District RCMP say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday, evening on Route 3 in Brockway.

Police say the victim, the sole occupant of one of the vehicles, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.