Advertisement
26-year-old Colchester County, N.S. woman killed in ATV crash
Published Saturday, November 28, 2020 1:49PM AST
HALIFAX -- Police say a 26-year-old woman from Colchester County, N.S. has died in an ATV crash.
Colchester District RCMP say at 8:44 p.m. Friday, they were called to a single-vehicle ATV collision on a beach near Highway 2 in Economy, N.S.
Police say when they arrived, they found the woman, the only occupant of the ATV, had died at the scene.
RCMP say a collision analyst was at the scene, along with Emergency Health Services and firefighters.
Police add that their thoughts are with the victim’s family.