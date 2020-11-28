HALIFAX -- Police say a 26-year-old woman from Colchester County, N.S. has died in an ATV crash.

Colchester District RCMP say at 8:44 p.m. Friday, they were called to a single-vehicle ATV collision on a beach near Highway 2 in Economy, N.S.

Police say when they arrived, they found the woman, the only occupant of the ATV, had died at the scene.

RCMP say a collision analyst was at the scene, along with Emergency Health Services and firefighters.

Police add that their thoughts are with the victim’s family.

