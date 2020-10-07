HALIFAX -- Packages containing $268,500 worth of contraband and unauthorized items, including drugs, were seized this week at Nova Scotia’s Springhill Institution.

Correctional Service Canada says two packages were seized on the perimeter of the medium-security unit at Springhill on October 3 and October 5.

CSC says the contraband and unauthorized items seized included two cell phones, four USB charging blocks, two USB phone charging cords, 90 grams of “Shatter” (marijuana/cannabis concentrate), 205.19 grams of hashish, 17 grams of methamphetamine, 117.17 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 21 grams of crack cocaine.

The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $268,500.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CSC anonymous tip line at 1-866-780-3784.