28-year-old man dead following ATV crash in Ascension, P.E.I.

HALIFAX -

A 28-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in Ascension, Prince Edward Island.

West Prince RCMP, Island EMS, and the Tignish Fire Department responded to a report of an ATV crash on Palmer Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe the crash occurred when the driver of the ATV lost control and rolled over. The driver and sole occupant of the ATV died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

His name has not been released but police say he is from Nail Pond, P.E.I.

RCMP are interested in speaking to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have information regarding a second ATV that was present at the time of the crash.

The Prince Edward Island Coroner's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.