

CTV Atlantic





P.E.I. is turning into the land of unclaimed lottery wins, with three sizeable prizes that have gone unclaimed and one of them about to expire.

If you bought a Lotto Max ticket on Prince Edward Island last summer, you might want to check your wallet for an old ticket that’s collecting lint.

Atlantic Lottery says there is a winning ticket that was purchased in Charlottetown worth $289,796 in the Aug. 25, 2017 draw and it has yet to be claimed.

The one-year deadline to cash it in is Saturday.

“We want to meet whoever has that winning ticket, and we also want to meet the folks who won this summer in P.E.I. and haven’t come forward yet,” said Natalie Belliveau, senior communications counsel with Atlantic Lottery. “We know that Prince Edward Island is a popular tourist destination in summer, so we are urging anyone who was in the Charlottetown area around this time last year, or near Summerside this summer, to check their trailers, their cottages, their summer jackets and hoodies, old purses or backpacks, and wherever else you might store your lottery tickets to find that winning ticket.”

Atlantic Lottery says there are two more unclaimed prizes in P.E.I., a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the July 28, 2018 draw worth $69,850, and a TAG ticket for the Aug. 15, 2018 draw worth $100,000. Both of these recently purchased tickets were sold in Summerside, P.E.I.

Prizes must be claimed within 12 months of the draw date. To check winning numbers, players can visit any retail location in Atlantic Canada where lottery products are sold or check them on alc.ca.

Players from outside Atlantic Canada who think they have a winning ticket can call Atlantic Lottery’s Customer Care Centre at 1-800-561-3942, any day of the week.