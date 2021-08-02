HALIFAX -- A 29-year-old Stellarton man is facing a number of charges after a home invasion in Colchester County, N.S.

RCMP was called to a home in West New Annan around 6 p.m. Sunday morning after a man entered a home with a weapon before continuing to a second home.

A few hours later police say they found the suspect hitch-hiking near Wentworth.

Officer say he ran into the woods before taking the police car and dragging the officer about 10 feet before the officer was thrown onto the road.

According to a release, a motorist lent their vehicle to police to go after the suspect - who was located after crashing into another vehicle.

Andrew Genner Pike, 29, of Stellarton, is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Tuesday. He is facing the following charges: