3,000 P.E.I. customers still without electricity; power may not be fully restored until Friday

More than 3,000 Maritime Electric customers are still without electricity on Prince Edward Island, more than two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed Atlantic Canada.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 3,311 customers without power – down from about 4,100 customers Monday night -- according to Maritime Electric’s outage map.

According to the utility’s latest update Monday, there are more than 260 power crews working across the province.

Maritime Electric says crews restored power to thousands of Islanders over the weekend and they will continue their work this week.

The utility says some customers, particularly those who are experiencing individual outages due to issues such as damaged masts, may not have their power restored until Friday – three weeks after the storm hit the region.

Maritime Electric says customers who have a damaged mast must hire an electrician to make the necessary repairs before its crews can safely restore power.

The P.E.I. government has posted a list of reception centres where residents who are without power can go to charge their devices and keep warm.

Some reception centres had Thanksgiving dinners available for pickup Monday.

Meanwhile, Island officials are warning residents to be careful when using generators, cautioning they can be dangerous if used improperly.

Fiona downed trees, knocked out power and swept homes out to sea in parts of Atlantic Canada.

In Nova Scotia, thousands of customers were still without electricity last week. Power has now been restored to most of the province, with only 50 Nova Scotia Power customers affected by outages Tuesday morning.

P.E.I. residents can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582, or through its website, if they have immediate needs.

The province says an estimated $60 million has been allocated for programs and services for residents, community organizations, small businesses, and municipalities, as well as anticipated cleanup and repair costs.

