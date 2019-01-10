

CTV Atlantic





Earthquakes Canada has confirmed a 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook parts of southern New Brunswick Thursday morning.

The earthquake was felt in the areas of Saint John, Grand Bay-Westfield, and Rothesay at 9:49 a.m.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang, and some say their homes shook, causing minor damage in some cases.

Earthquakes Canada says the depth of the earthquake was 2 kilometres.

The New Brunswick government says officials are monitoring the situation.