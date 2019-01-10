Featured
3.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Saint John area
Earthquakes Canada confirms a 3.8-magnitude earthquake was felt in the areas of Saint John, Grand Bay-Westfield, and Rothesay at 9:49 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Earthquakes Canada)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 12:13PM AST
Earthquakes Canada has confirmed a 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook parts of southern New Brunswick Thursday morning.
The earthquake was felt in the areas of Saint John, Grand Bay-Westfield, and Rothesay at 9:49 a.m.
Residents reported hearing a loud bang, and some say their homes shook, causing minor damage in some cases.
Earthquakes Canada says the depth of the earthquake was 2 kilometres.
The New Brunswick government says officials are monitoring the situation.