3 arrested after firearm shot into the air: Saint John police

A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why was the Turkiye-Syria earthquake so bad?

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island