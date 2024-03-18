ATLANTIC
    • 3 arrested following numerous ATV complaints in Antigonish, N.S.

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    RCMP has arrested three people after multiple all-terrain vehicle (ATV) complaints in Antigonish, N.S., on Saturday.

    Police say they responded to multiple reports of two ATVs driving aggressively around Antigonish, almost hitting pedestrians and vehicles from around 7:42 p.m. to 10 p.m.

    According to a news release Monday, police say officers observed the ATVs driving without lights on, on the roadway going against traffic, on sidewalks, and in parking lots.

    Police say they tried to stop the vehicles, but the drivers did not stop. Police did not initiate a pursuit due to public safety.

    Officers later found the two ATVs and a .22 calibre rifle on one of the ATVs outside of a home in Pomquet, N.S., around 10:15 p.m.

    The two drivers of the ATVs and a passenger were found inside the home, and were arrested. Police also seized the ATVs and the firearm.

    One of the drivers of the ATVs, a 15-year-old youth from Pomquet, is facing multiple charges including:

    •  flight from peace officer
    •  dangerous operation
    •  two counts of failure to comply with undertaking
    •  careless use of a firearm
    •  eight counts related to the Off-Highway Vehicles Act
    •  one count related to the Liquor Control Act

    The other driver, a 17-year-old from West River, N.S., is facing the charges of:

    •  flight from peace officer
    •  dangerous operation
    •  eight counts related to the Off-Highway Vehicles Act

    Both of the youths were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear back in Antigonish provincial court on May 15.

    The passenger of one of the ATVs, a 22-year-old man of Cloverville, N.S., is facing charges under the Off-Highway Vehicles Act and the Liquor Control Act.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

