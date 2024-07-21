3 dead, 3 injured after collision in Mabou: N.S. RCMP

Three people are dead and three others are injured after a fatal crash on Highway 19 in Mabou, N.S., early Saturday morning.

At approximately 5:10 a.m., Inverness County RCMP, fire services and emergency health services responded to a report of a collision. Upon arrival they discovered a Honda Civic and a Ford F-150 that were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The occupants of the Honda Civic, two youths, both of Inverness County, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

One passenger in the F-150, a 71-year-old man from Utah suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by EHS where he was pronounced deceased.

The other three occupants in the F-150, also from Utah, suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital by EHS.

The investigation is ongoing, assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Hwy. 19 was closed for several hours following the incident.

It has since reopened.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.