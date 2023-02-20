3 facing charges in relation to Stillwater, N.S., home invasion, assault

Three men are facing charges in relation to a home invasion and assault incident that happened in Stillwater, N.S., early Monday morning.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a home invasion on Brighton Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say officers learned that three masked men had entered a home, before allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old man.

Before fleeing the scene, police say the men also damaged the victim’s vehicle.

The 19-year-old suffered minor injuries that didn’t require medical treatment, according to RCMP.

About an hour later, police say officers located and arrested the three men, aged 18, 20, and 21, at a property on Atton Road in Glen Haven, N.S.

Police did not name the suspects.

According to police, the three were transported to cells and remain in custody.

The force says the men will face charges of assault, break, enter and commit, and mischief.

The investigation is ongoing.