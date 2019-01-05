

CTV Atlantic





DARTMOUTH – Three people are facing charges after a police chase ended with a serious incident in Darmouth on Saturday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a theft at the Best Buy store in Dartmouth Crossing just after 3 p.m.

The suspects fled the scene in an orange Pontiac Vibe, striking another vehicle on the way.

The car was later spotted on Main Street, where it slammed into a police van before continuing on and later hitting another vehicle on Waverly Road, injuring a woman and two children.

Three suspects then fled on foot, two were arrested almost immediately and a police dog tracked down the third a short while later.

Two men and a woman are facing a number of charges including theft under $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and assaulting police with a weapon.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police are asking anyone with any information on the matter to contact them or Crime Stoppers.