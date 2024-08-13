3 structures, 2 vehicles set on fire in rural New Brunswick: RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help as they investigate multiple structure fires in Arbeau Settlement early Saturday morning.

Several fire departments, RCMP detachments, and an RCMP Police Dog Service team responded to a report of multiple structure fires on Brophy Road around 1:20 a.m.

Police say one cottage, two sheds and two vehicles were deliberately set on fire.

No one was injured.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the New Brunswick Fire Marshal are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call the Blackville RCMP at 506-843-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

