ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 3 structures, 2 vehicles set on fire in rural New Brunswick: RCMP

    RCMP
    Share

    The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help as they investigate multiple structure fires in Arbeau Settlement early Saturday morning.

    Several fire departments, RCMP detachments, and an RCMP Police Dog Service team responded to a report of multiple structure fires on Brophy Road around 1:20 a.m.

    Police say one cottage, two sheds and two vehicles were deliberately set on fire.

    No one was injured.

    The RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the New Brunswick Fire Marshal are assisting with the investigation.

    Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call the Blackville RCMP at 506-843-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Costco is cracking down on membership moochers

    Costco knows you're using your friend's membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you're in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News