3 tents destroyed by fire overnight in Saint John

    Three tents were destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning in Saint John, N.B.

    Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Mark Arrand says crews were called to multiple encampments on fire just before 2:30 a.m. on Somerset Street.

    The fires were put out “within minutes.”

    No injuries have been reported.

    The cause of the fires is under investigation.

    CTV Atlantic has reached out to Saint John police for more information.

