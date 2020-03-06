ACADIEVILLE, N.B. -- A 3-year-old girl has died, and two others are injured following a single-vehicle, all-terrain crash in Acadieville, N.B.

Just after noon on Thursday, RCMP responded to a call of an ATV that flipped over on Desherbiers Road near Route 480.

A 3-year-old, who was a passenger on the ATV, was taken to hospital and later died as a result of her injuries. The adult driver and a second child who were also on the ATV, received treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing