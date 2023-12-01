3 youths in custody after irritant sprayed inside Halifax-area school

A hold and secure order has been lifted at a school in the Halifax area after an irritant was sprayed Friday morning.

Halifax District RCMP says it responded to the incident at Bay View High School in Upper Tantallon, N.S., around 9:30 a.m.

Police originally said one youth was in custody and later said two additional youths were arrested.

Police say the youths had an altercation outside the school which then moved inside, where the irritant was sprayed.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) says the incident happened in the lobby of the school.

HRCE says the school was put under a lockdown after 10 a.m. as a precaution. It was moved under a hold and secure about 30 minutes later. The hold and secure was lifted around noon.

The hold and secure at Bay View High School @BVHigh_School has been lifted. Families have been notified. — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) December 1, 2023

The HRCE also said students’ families have been notified.

No serious injuries have been reported, though police say some students and staff have been affected by the irritant.

Emergency crews are at the school treating those who were sprayed.