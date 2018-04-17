

CTV Atlantic





A small group of literacy workers shared the wealth on Tuesday after recently hitting what might be called, a book jackpot.

Dozens of teachers, child care workers, and literacy volunteers went shopping today at a Saint John community centre.

About 30,000 books were at the pop up shop, all donated by a national non-profit group called, First Book Canada.

Every book is brand new and every one, free of charge.

“We’ve been in contact over the years, and I knew that they do these pop up shops where you come and get books for free,” explains Erin Schryer of Elementary Literacy Inc. Saint John. “Cause I knew there was one in Halifax. So I said to them, we need to have one in New Brunswick.”

The books that arrived at the north end community centre cover all age groups, and include many titles selling in book stores.

“It’s amazing that these are free,” says YMCA employee Laura Campbell. “I think every kid should have an experience and an opportunity to have books surrounding them at all times, and good books and these are good books.”

The idea is to distribute them as widely as possible and get all 30,000 into young hands.

Thousands remain still unpacked.

“I’ll tell you, we have never had anything like this happen in our community before,” exclaims Barry Galloway of the Nick Nicolle Community Centre, “thirty thousand books given to Saint John kids.”

The pop up shop is located in the heart of a high poverty neighbourhood.

“Children don’t necessarily have a wide variety of books at home, and perhaps they don’t have books at home at all,” says Campbell. “So we’re very pleased to have lots of partners from this community.”

The shopping spree continues Wednesday for people who have registered in advance.

As for the impact on literacy, volunteers hope the event will help the community turn a page.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.