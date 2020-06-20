HALIFAX -- A man is in custody following a weapons call in Dartmouth early Saturday morning.

At around 3:55 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to the area of Demetreous Lane and Canso Lane after receiving reports of gunshots. Police say three men were believed to have been involved in an exchange of gunfire.

Just after 4 a.m., police located and arrested a 30-year-old man on Slayter Street without incident – he remains in custody for weapons-related offences.

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, officers and members of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division remained on scene. The investigation continues.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.