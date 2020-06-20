HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police has released a man from custody following a weapons call in Dartmouth early Saturday morning.

At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Demetreous Lane and Canso Lane after receiving reports of gunshots. Police say three men were believed to have been involved in an exchange of gunfire.

Just after 4 a.m., police located and arrested a 30-year-old man on Slayter Street without incident and took him into custody for weapons-related offences.

Police officers and members of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division remained at the scene on Saturday morning and continued their investigation.

At around 4:25 p.m., police provided an update saying the man had been released from custody with no charges. Officers left the scene by late afternoon.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.