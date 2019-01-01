

CTV Atlantic





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Eight months after the St. John River hit historic highs; life is still not back to normal for some New Brunswickers.

10 families forced from their homes by floodwaters last spring remain in the care of the Red Cross – a total of 33 people.

“In some situations there’s some significant financial hardships, we’re dealing with families whose homes were either severely damaged or damaged beyond repair,” said Bill Lawlor with the Canadian Red Cross.

12,000 properties were affected by flooding between April and mid-May and nearly 3,000 damage reports, and more than 1,000 applications for disaster financial assistance have been filed.

Lawlor says the families remaining in temporary housing are facing difficult decisions.

“Their home was severely flooded, do they repair and rebuild in an area that was likely to happen again and then be faced with the same consequences or worse,” said Lawlor.

During the flood in Saint John, the local emergency measures organization was activated for a total of 15 days, an experience that won’t soon be forgotten by its director.

“15 days is a long time to be operating in an emergency environment and it did tell us that we still need to invest in that capacity, we still need to invest in that planning,” said Kevin Clifford, Saint John EMO director.

During the worst days of the devastating flooding, communities came together, there was no shortage of stories of New Brunswickers helping fellow New Brunswickers fight off the flood waters – and that too, won’t soon be forgotten.

“I remain very proud and I think it will be one of the most significant moments of my career, how this city responded,” said Clifford.

But for some, the story is far from over.

“Generally speaking spirits are high, but people are looking to that last piece of getting back to a permanent residence,” Clifford said.

With file from CTV Atlantic's Laura Lyall