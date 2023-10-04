33-year-old man charged with drug, firearm offences after home searched: N.S. RCMP

A 33-year-old Waterville, N.S., man has been charged with drug and firearm offences after a search warrant was executed at a home in the community last week.

Several RCMP units and Kentville police executed the search warrant at a Maple Street home last Thursday.

Police say they found a 33-year-old man at the home and arrested him.

During the search, officers found and seized cocaine, four rifles, a shotgun, ammunition, cash, scales and a cell phone, according to a news release.

Michael Mitchell has been charged with:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of a firearm (five counts)

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (five counts)

careless storage of a firearm

Mitchell was released on conditions and will appear in Kentville provincial court on Dec. 13.

