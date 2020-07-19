HALIFAX -- A 33-year-old man from Beechwood, N.B. has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Carlow, N.B. Saturday.

RCMP say shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, members responded to a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 33-year-old man from Beechwood, N.B., was taken to the Upper River Valley Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the car, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.