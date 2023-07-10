33-year-old woman dies in New Brunswick ATV crash

RCMP in New Brunswick say a 33-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle ATV crash in a community west of Saint John.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday, when the woman was driving an ATV along a service road in the Pennfield Parish area, police said in a statement Monday.

The sole occupant died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

RCMP say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death.