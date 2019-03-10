

CTV Atlantic





A 33-year-old man from Yarmouth County is facing a number of charges after running from the police twice.

RCMP received a call Friday afternoon of a vehicle passing others in a no passing-zone, nearly forcing him and two other vehicles off the road.

Police did track down the vehicle on Highway 3 a short time later. A traffic stop was attempted but the driver sped away.

The vehicle was spotted a second time by police turning in to Robinson Road in Yarmouth, N.S. Police were once again, unable to stop the red SUV.

The vehicle was later found in a ditch near the intersection of Wyman Road and Chebogue Road.

The driver was tracked down with the help of a K9 unit.

Keith Arthur Siscoe is facing four criminal charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and impaired driving.

Siscoe remains in custody until his court appearance on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid.