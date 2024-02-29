ATLANTIC
    37-year-old man charged following alleged assault in Lower Sackville: N.S. RCMP

    RCMP says they have charged a man following an incident in Lower Sackville, N.S.

    According to a news release, officers responded to a report of an alleged assault at a ball field on Cobequid Road on Tuesday around 4:45 p.m.

    Officers say they learned a 37-year-old man, who was armed with a bat, had allegedly assaulted a 38-year-old man following a verbal altercation.

    Both men are from the Lower Sackville area and are known to each other.

    Police say the 38-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    The 37-year-old man was safely arrested at the scene. Anthony Scott Chandler has been charged with assault with a weapon.

    Chandler was held in custody and was released on conditions by the court the following day.

    He will return in Dartmouth provincial court on April 3, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.

