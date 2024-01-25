4 people charged with drug offences in Middleton, N.S.

Four people have been charged with drug offences after the RCMP executed a search warrant on a home in Middleton, N.S. on Tuesday.

Police executed the search warrant at the home on School Street, which led to the seizure of around 30 grams of cocaine and 160 grams of methamphetamine, according to an RCMP news release Thursday.

In addition to searching the home, police also searched a black Dodge Charger, which was parked in the driveway. In a hidden compartment of the vehicle, police say they found an additional 80 grams of methamphetamine.

As a result of the search, police charged 26-year-old Tyler McPherson of Middleton, and 51-year-old Gerald Phillips of Nictaux Falls, N.S., with two counts each of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police also charged 34-year-old Nicole Oakes of Middleton with:

two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of failure to comply with conditions

possession of a controlled substance

Joshua Brooks, 34, of New Albany was charged by police with:

two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

failure to comply with conditions

Philips was later released on conditions, while Oakes, McPherson, and Brooks were all remanded into custody.

The four accused are scheduled to appear at Annapolis Royal court at a later date.

