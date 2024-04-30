4 teens facing weapons charges after youth threatened, robbed: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police says four teenagers are facing robbery and weapons charges following an incident in the city’s west end Monday night.

Officers responded to an alleged robbery at the intersection of Harvard Street and Lawrence Street just after 8 p.m.

Police say a youth was approached by four suspects who threatened him and demanded his property.

The victim was not injured.

Police say the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle on Pryor Street about 15 minutes later and arrested three 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy.

Police say they also found a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

The four suspects were held in custody overnight and are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday to face robbery and weapons charges.

Police are asking anyone with additional information, or video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

