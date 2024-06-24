ATLANTIC
    • 40 bicycles, scooters believed to be stolen throughout Nova Scotia recovered: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Approximately 40 bicycles and scooters Halifax police believe were stolen throughout the region have been recovered.

    Police found the equipment, along with numerous parts, on Saturday in the 2400 block of Barrington Street in Halifax, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

    The bikes, scooters and parts were seized and investigators are now trying to locate their owners.

    Anyone who has had a bicycle or scooter stolen recently can contact Halifax police's Lost and Found Property at 902-490-5232.

    Police are reminding the public to keep equipment like this locked up, in a well-lit and well-travelled areas.

    "Take a photo of your bike and record its serial number as this will assist in identifying it if it becomes lost or stolen. Cyclists can also register for the free 529 Garage program, which can help reunite owners with recovered bicycles," reads the release.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

