40 restaurants in 60 days: One man’s epic quest to find the best lobster roll in N.B.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on this summer.
"It’s a lot," he said, while chowing down on a lobster roll at La Vue du Cap Canteen in Richibucto Village.
The cook, business owner, social media star and promoter of all things local hit the road to find the best lobster rolls and deep fried clams in southern New Brunswick. From Shediac to St. Martins all the way up to Rogersville, he dined out to get a taste of what traditional seafood delights local entrepreneurs were serving up.
"I really wanted to pay homage to some of these local businesses out here and kind of show people these amazing hidden gems like we're at today," said Jason. "This is incredible and I want people to go visit these spots."
The “lobster claw crawl” was all his idea and he obtained his own sponsorship to make it happen.
"I like fresh lobster, I like lobster claws if you can get it. I like a little bit of mayo. I'm not a fan of celery and I know people probably like celery, but that's just not for me," said Jason. "And the other part that's the most important to me is the bun. You have to have a really good lobster bun."
The epic quest resulted in a top 10 list for both lobster rolls and fried clams.
La Vue du Cap Canteen, located right off the water, cracked the best lobster roll list. Finishing fourth is a big deal to owner Luc Martin.
"We didn't know him before he came here. We served him like a regular customer," said Luc. "We're glad he came here."
As for the secret to making a good lobster roll, Luc said it's all about affection.
"To make a good lobster roll you need the tradition and love.” said Luc. "Everybody can do a lobster roll, but if you don't put love in it, it don't taste the same way."
Jason's wife Jessica was on board with the crawl from the first bite, but did say he was gone a lot. She said the couple often talk about how much great food there is in the province and how to showcase it on a bigger stage.
"He was joking around one day and he said, 'You know what would be really fun? Is if I went everywhere I could in New Brunswick and had a lobster roll or fried clams,' because we think of that lobster as synonymous with N.B.," said Jessica.
While it was hard having Jason away, she said it helped that he would usually bring some leftovers back home.
While delicious, Jason said the summer treats was sampling on an almost daily basis were a bit filling.
"I could eat lobster rolls until I pass out. The lobster rolls are no problem.” Jason said. “It's the fried clams. After a while, it got a little much. I think my doctor called."
"He had to go golfing to work off all those lobster rolls and fried clams," Jessica said.
Spinney’s Seafood Market in St. Martins was Jason's top pick for lobster rolls and Chez Leo Fried Clams in Shediac Bridge was his top pick for fried clams.
He said it was tough to pick a favourite.
"There's 20 of them I could have put in the Top 10. It's really hard," said Jason.
Despite the tough choices, Jason said he's definitely doing something similar next summer.
"Oh absolutely. I think it was a great experience. I think overall it reached 1.3 million people on social media and that's incredible to me," said Jason.
Visit Hub City Foodies on Facebook, Instagram or Tik Tok for more on Jason Gallant's epic summertime adventure.
Gallant's Top Ten lobster rolls in southern New Brunswick:
- Spinney’s Seafood Market
- Lenny's takeout
- Skipper Jack's Maritime Restaurant
- La Vue du Cap Canteen
- Tony's Bistro & Pâtisserie
- Seaside Grazing
- Grannan's Seafood & Grill
- Pirate De La Mer
- The Sandbar
- Euston Park Social
Gallant's Top Ten fried clams in southern New Brunswick:
- Chez Leo Fried Clams
- Golden Fry
- Ponzi's Restaurant
- Pirate De La Mer
- Spinney’s Seafood Market
- Ossie's Lunch
- Billy's Seafood Company
- Bob's Restaurant
- Skipper Jack's Maritime Restaurant
- Restaurant du village de saint-antoine.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
