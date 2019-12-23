HALIFAX -- A man from Dundee, N.B., is facing multiple charges after police seized what is believed to be methamphetamine and other drugs.

On Thursday, the Northeast District RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit, alongside the Campbellton RCMP and Police Dog Services, searched a home located on Welsh Road.

During the search, police say they seized nearly 5,000 tablets of what they believe to be methamphetamine, as well as hydromorphone pills, cocaine, cannabis, drug paraphernalia and money.

Police arrested 40-year-old Kevin Donald Lavallée at the home.

On Friday, Lavallée appeared in Campbellton Provincial Court and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon while prohibited and breach of probation.

Lavallée was taken into custody and is scheduled to return to court on January 7, 2020.

Police continue to investigate.