40Kgs of cocaine found in vehicle, driver charged: N.S. RCMP

A Bedford, N.S., man is facing drug-related charges after police say they found 40 kilograms of cocaine in the vehicle he was driving.

The 52-year-old was pulled over for speeding near the Cobequid Pass toll booth around 5:30 a.m. Friday, an RCMP news release says.

Police say he showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

“A search of the vehicle was conducted incidental to arrest. During the search, officers noted what appeared to be cocaine inside of two duffel bags that were in the footwells behind the passenger and driver's seats. Both bags had been within reach of the driver,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall in the news release.

The man was transported to the Bible Hill Detachment and a search warrant was executed on his vehicle. During the search, police say 40kg of cocaine was located and seized.

Police say the man took a field sobriety test and passed. He was released and given a notice to appear in court.

He is facing a charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and will appear in Truro provincial court at a later date. The man was also handed a $237.50 speeding ticket.

