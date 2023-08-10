41-year-old man charged for attempted murder in alleged stabbing of a 19-year-old: Nova Scotia RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a 41-year-old man from New Minas with attempted murder after he turned himself in to police Thursday morning.

Kings District RCMP said in a statement that around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday officers responded to a report of a stabbing, and learned that a 19-year-old Wolfville man appeared to have been stabbed in his upper body during a physical altercation with the 41-year-old man.

The 19-year-old was transported to hospital in Halifax via EHS LifeFlight to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Police released no further details of the man’s condition Thursday afternoon.

RCMP said the 41-year-old fled the scene before police arrived, before turning himself in at about 3 a.m.

Shawn MacFadyen has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

McFayden and the victim are known to each other, and police said the alleged stabbing was “an isolated incident and was not a random act.”

The 41-year-old was scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court Thursday.

