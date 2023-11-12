41-year-old man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S.

The Halifax District RCMP says a man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident at a home in Middle Sackville around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The RCMP says they responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Sackville Drive. After arriving, they learned a man had attacked another man with a knife, who was known to him.

A 51-year-old man from Middle Sackville with transported to the hospital by ambulance with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

Another man was arrested as he was attempting to flee the scene.

Police charged 41-year-old Troy Lyndon Faye of Lower Sackville with:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Police say Faye was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

