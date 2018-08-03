

A migratory bird sanctuary along the Bay of Fundy is now fully protected.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says it has now conserved the last privately owned property inside the Grand Manan migratory bird sanctuary.

The group says 433 hectares on Grand Manan Island are now protected. The newly protected land is on the south-east side of the island between Grand Harbour and Seal Cove.

The Nature Conservancy says this area is a key migratory habitat for more than 300 species of birds.