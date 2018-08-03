Featured
433 hectares of land on Grand Manan Island protected as bird sanctuary
The Nature Conservancy says this area is a key migratory habitat for more than 300 species of birds, including the Atlantic puffin.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 11:08AM ADT
Last Updated Friday, August 3, 2018 11:20AM ADT
A migratory bird sanctuary along the Bay of Fundy is now fully protected.
The Nature Conservancy of Canada says it has now conserved the last privately owned property inside the Grand Manan migratory bird sanctuary.
The group says 433 hectares on Grand Manan Island are now protected. The newly protected land is on the south-east side of the island between Grand Harbour and Seal Cove.
The Nature Conservancy says this area is a key migratory habitat for more than 300 species of birds.