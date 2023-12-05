46-year-old man charged following firearm incident: N.B. RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP say a 46-year-old man from Lakeville has been charged following a firearm incident.

Police say officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in Lakeville on Nov. 26.

RCMP say a man had been asked to leave the home, and broke several items inside before leaving. Shortly after, the man returned and stole a firearm, which he allegedly pointed at another person in the home before taking off into the woods.

Police say the man was arrested a short time later outside of a convenience store in the area.

At the time, RCMP say the incident did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message, however, residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.

The next day, police say Timothy Davenport was charged with possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Davenport appeared in court again on Nov. 29, where additional charges were laid, including:

two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a court order

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm/ammunition knowing possession is unauthorized

discharging a firearm while being reckless

possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition without a licence

pointing a firearm

theft under $5,000

mischief under $5,000

resisting a peace officer

Police say Davenport was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19.

