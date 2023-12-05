ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 46-year-old man charged following firearm incident: N.B. RCMP

    An undated photo of an RCMP vehicle. An undated photo of an RCMP vehicle.

    New Brunswick RCMP say a 46-year-old man from Lakeville has been charged following a firearm incident.

    Police say officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in Lakeville on Nov. 26.

    RCMP say a man had been asked to leave the home, and broke several items inside before leaving. Shortly after, the man returned and stole a firearm, which he allegedly pointed at another person in the home before taking off into the woods.

    Police say the man was arrested a short time later outside of a convenience store in the area.

    At the time, RCMP say the incident did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message, however, residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.

    The next day, police say Timothy Davenport was charged with possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

    Davenport appeared in court again on Nov. 29, where additional charges were laid, including:

    • two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a court order
    • two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm/ammunition knowing possession is unauthorized
    • discharging a firearm while being reckless
    • possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition without a licence
    • pointing a firearm
    • theft under $5,000
    • mischief under $5,000
    • resisting a peace officer

    Police say Davenport was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News