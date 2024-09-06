4th annual Hom’Art Festival returns to Shediac, N.B., this weekend
The town of Shediac, N.B., is known as the lobster capital of the world, but this weekend it will be home to the fourth annual Hom'Art Festival.
Its name is a play on “homard” – the French word for lobster.
The festival’s president says the event is all about community.
“A couple years back, we wanted to help the artists who were having a hard time through the pandemic,” said Pascal Hache. “So we created this festival with the town of Shediac to bring the arts and make them available to people and kind of showcase them in the fall, so it’d be outside of the tourism season so we can really focus on the community and make it a free and open event for everyone.”
Hache said Hom’Art has attracted more than 100 artists from across the region, from buskers to street chalk artists.
Rain in Saturday’s forecast has organizers revising their schedule, but they are confident things will run smoothly.
“The schedule changed last minute. It was challenging, but at the same time… it was great that everyone was able to adapt and we're going to make it happen,” said HomArt’s logistics director Brian Siddalld.
“Even if it's rain or shine, (it’s) still going to be super nice on Friday and nice on Sunday… and we expect thousands of people to just all come together,” said Mylene Comeau, the event’s assistant director.
The headline events for Friday and Saturday have traded places.
The festival’s concert is now on Friday and ArtLove, a live speed painting competition, is happening Saturday.
Hache said people won’t want to miss the competition.
“It's chill. There's a vibe. There’s music. People have their glass of wine, and they see the paintings come to life in 30 minutes, that's very special. And you don't get that opportunity to see an artist paint often,” he said. “It's great, the paintings at the end are amazing, they look great. The quality of what they can do in 30 minutes, it's pretty incredible. So I'd say that's one of our staple events and for those reasons.”
Organizers say people should check the event’s Facebook for any possible schedule changes.
Hom’Art kicks off Friday afternoon with buskers at Pascal Poirier Park.
With files from CTV Atlantic's Josh Smith.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
Judge delays Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case until after November election
A judge agreed Friday to postpone Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case until after the November election.
Canada's unemployment rate at 6.6%, rises past seven year high outside of pandemic
Canada's unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent in August, scaling a peak last seen more than seven years ago outside of pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, data showed on Friday.
Walz says Gaza demonstrators are protesting for 'all the right reasons' while condemning Hamas
Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz said Thursday that those protesting American support for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza are doing so for 'all the right reasons,' as the Democratic ticket looks to balance its support for Israel with the humanitarian plight of civilians in the war-torn enclave.
How to watch the Harris-Trump ABC presidential debate
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump will meet face-to-face next week in the ABC presidential debate. Here's how to watch the event that comes just two months before election day.
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
WHO and Africa CDC launch a response plan to the mpox outbreak
The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization launched on Friday a continent-wide response plan to the outbreak of mpox, three weeks after WHO declared outbreaks in 12 African countries a global emergency.
Sweden joins countries seeking to end screen time for children under 2
Sweden says children under the age of 2 should not be exposed to any digital screens. The recommendations, issued by the Scandinavian country's public health agency earlier this month as a new school year begins, are the latest in a worldwide effort to limit screen time for young children
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police release video of armed home invasion in Markham for second time this week
Police have released video of an armed home invasion in Markham for the second time this week.
-
Video shows moments before SUV collided with 12-year-old girl, teen driver now facing charge
CP24 has obtained new video showing the moment before an SUV collided with a 12-year-old girl in a crosswalk in Brampton over the weekend.
-
Ontario cutting funding from daycare centres not in $10-a-day program
Ontario child-care centres that aren't participating in the national $10-a-day program will soon lose provincial funding to offer fee subsidies to lower-income families and their staff could see a pay cut of $2 an hour.
Calgary
-
Calgary construction industry shows 'concern' over Green Line delay
Calgary's construction industry is worried about the message being sent to investors because of the province's decision to delay the construction of the Green Line.
-
Competitors cry monopoly as American company buys more Banff, Jasper attractions
An American company that owns the majority of Banff and Jasper’s most popular tourist attractions is under fire from its Canadian competitors.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate spiked in July, Edmonton's too
Alberta's unemployment rate soared to 7.7 per cent in August, while Edmonton's jobless rate climbed to the second-highest of any Canadian city.
Edmonton
-
Body cameras being issued to all Edmonton police officers in coming months
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has started issuing body-worn cameras to its officers as part of a service-wide roll out.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate spiked in July, Edmonton's too
Alberta's unemployment rate soared to 7.7 per cent in August, while Edmonton's jobless rate climbed to the second-highest of any Canadian city.
-
Unauthorized drone stopped Jasper wildfire operations Wednesday: Parks Canada
An illegal drone flight stopped firefighting from the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday, officials say.
Montreal
-
Montreal gas prices hit lowest mark in 18 months
Those driving in and around Montreal woke up on Friday to the lowest gas prices seen in 18 months.
-
Woman dies in apartment fire near Montreal's Olympic Park: police
A woman in her 70s has died after an apartment fire near Montreal's Olympic Park.
-
Home sales increase by 9.3% in Montreal in August
The Association professionnelle des courtiers immobiliers du Québec (APCIQ) reports that home sales in the Montreal area increased by 9.3 per cent in August compared to the same month last year.
Ottawa
-
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
-
Ottawa mother denied thousands of dollars in claims for her son’s treatment for autism
An Ottawa mother says it’s been a nightmare dealing with her insurance company after she was denied tens of thousands of dollars worth of claims for her autistic son’s therapies.
-
AERO Gatineau-Ottawa pilots getting ready to take off, here's how they prepared
The Royal Canadian Airforce is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, Canadian, British and U.S. pilots will fly together at the AERO Gatineau-Ottawa this weekend.
London
-
Grand Bend dog recovering after overdosing on drugs at local park
You wouldn't know it by looking at her today, but Izzy, a high-energy three-year-old golden doodle, was on death's door less than two weeks ago.
-
$800,000 in damages after fire in London
Around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, crews were called to the 700 block of Dundas Street and Hewitt Street for a blaze at the multi-unit dwelling.
-
'A tonne of sleepless nights': LHSC interim CEO announces dozens of cuts to executive ranks
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Thursday it has cut dozens of top administration positions, reducing the payroll by millions of dollars.
Barrie
-
Driver flees after hitting tow truck operator in Springwater: OPP
Provincial police are hoping to identify the driver of an SUV that allegedly struck a tow truck operator as he worked on the side of the road in Springwater Township and took off.
-
Barrie police investigate collision involving pedestrian and 2 motorcycles
Police in Barrie are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and two motorcycles on Thursday night.
-
Barrie man, 20, accused in online child pornography investigation
A 20-year-old man from Barrie was arrested on Thursday following a lengthy police investigation into online child exploitation.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman says she fled to northern Ont. to escape Islamic militants, but court rules she faked evidence
A federal court has rejected a refugee claim from a woman who said she came to Sudbury with her five children after fleeing Nigeria to escape Boko Haram, a militant Islamist group.
-
Body of missing Sudbury woman found in Point Grondine Park
Indigenous and provincial police are investigating after the body of a Sudbury woman was found in Point Grondine Park near Killarney several hours after she was reported missing.
-
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
A Brant County resident is in hospital after they tested positive for rabies.
-
Guelph man arrested after elderly cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
-
Grand Bend dog recovering after overdosing on drugs at local park
You wouldn't know it by looking at her today, but Izzy, a high-energy three-year-old golden doodle, was on death's door less than two weeks ago.
Windsor
-
Officer shoots person with weapon on Goyeau Street: WPS
Windsor police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Goyeau Street.
-
8 people displaced after morning fire in Windsor
Windsor fire crews were out early Friday morning. According to AM800 News, fire broke out a multi-unit complex on Cameron Avenue near Riverside Drive.
-
Essex OPP investigating overnight break-in at a business
The Essex OPP are investigating an overnight break-in that took place at a business on County Road 12 in Essex.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Manitoba court acquits jail guard of charges in death of Indigenous inmate
A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.
-
Winnipeg transit garage project $105M over budget: report
A major infrastructure project in Winnipeg is $105 million over budget, and portions of it may be pushed down the road, which could impact service.
-
'We were all shaken': Kids dropped off by bus at wrong stop amid issues with division's new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
Regina
-
What winter in Sask. and rest of Prairies could look like this year
The start of September marked meteorological fall and Sept. 22 at 6:43 a.m. will mark the 2024 fall equinox. That has winter on the minds of many even though hot weather is still in the forecast.
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
-
'A natural fit': Regina Street Seam receives provincial funding
The future of the Regina Street team has been ensured for a while longer. The 15-member group relies on grants from groups like the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District. Now the province is chipping in with $205,000.
Saskatoon
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
-
What winter in Sask. and rest of Prairies could look like this year
The start of September marked meteorological fall and Sept. 22 at 6:43 a.m. will mark the 2024 fall equinox. That has winter on the minds of many even though hot weather is still in the forecast.
-
These Sask. constituencies have no incumbent for the 2024 provincial election
With nearly two dozen current Saskatchewan Party, NDP and independent MLAs not seeking re-election, there will be a plethora of new members of the legislative assembly after the provincial election this fall.
Vancouver
-
Man seriously injured in targeted shooting in North Vancouver
Mounties say a man in his 50s is in serious but stable condition after a targeted shooting in North Vancouver.
-
Video shows suspects in Surrey, B.C., arson that killed family pet
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a Surrey, B.C., arson that damaged a family's home – and killed one of their pets.
-
B.C. Interior wildfires show increased activity, triggering evacuation alert
A growing cluster of out-of-control wildfires in the British Columbia Interior has forced officials to place residents in the area under an evacuation alert.
Vancouver Island
-
Man seriously injured in targeted shooting in North Vancouver
Mounties say a man in his 50s is in serious but stable condition after a targeted shooting in North Vancouver.
-
B.C. Interior wildfires show increased activity, triggering evacuation alert
A growing cluster of out-of-control wildfires in the British Columbia Interior has forced officials to place residents in the area under an evacuation alert.
-
Police release new details in fatal hit-and-run investigation in Merritt, B.C.
Police have released new details in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the B.C. Interior last month, expanding the timeline of when they believe the man was struck by the still unidentified vehicle.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.