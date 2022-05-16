5 people arrested and 6 guns seized in North Preston, N.S., police raid: RCMP

Five people are facing multiple weapons charges following an early morning police raid in North Preston, N.S.

RCMP say its Emergency Response Team along with Halifax police executed a search warrant at a house on Cain Street around 5 a.m. Monday, as part of an investigation into prohibited firearms possession.

At the house, officers arrested five people from North Preston in relation to the search warrant: four men ages 24, 25, 27, and 60, and a 56-year-old woman.

Police say during the search they seized ammunition, a holster, body armour, two over capacity magazines, three handguns and three long guns; adding some of the firearms seized were loaded and none were legally stored.

The five people are facing charges of:

careless use of a firearm (two counts)

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm while knowing it's possession is unauthorized

possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence

tampering with serial number on firearm

The 25-year-old man is facing additional charges of:

failure to comply with conditions of a release order

possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order

The 60-year-old man and 56-year-old woman were later released at the scene. Police say the other three men were held in custody and were set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday at 1:30 p.m.