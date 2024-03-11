5 people arrested following flight from police in Pictou County: N.S. RCMP

Pictou County District RCMP said they have arrested five people following a vehicle theft and flight from police in Pictou County.

RCMP said they were advised by Westville Police of a stolen Toyota Camry fleeing the town of Westville on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. Officers said they learned one of the occupants of the vehicle may be a man wanted by the New Glasgow Regional Police for attempt to commit murder.

Officers said they found the Camry around 10:10 a.m., which appeared to be travelling with a Subaru Forester, which was also reported stolen. Officers said they attempted to complete a traffic stop on the vehicles, but the drivers refused to stop.

Police said they continued to observe the vehicles and saw both stop abruptly in the distance. The occupants of the Camry boarded the Subaru and continued to flee.

In the interest of public safety, police said a pursuit was not initiated.

RCMP officers, with assistance from RCMP Air Services, the RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Services, located the Subaru parked at a residence on Sergeant Lane in River John around 11:30 a.m. Shortly after, the suspects attempted to flee in the Subaru.

Police said one of the responding RCMP officers struck the Subaru with their police vehicle when the Subaru exited the driveway.

The Subaru came to a rest in the ditch and the three occupants were safely arrested at the scene.

RCMP said one of the three suspects in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

RCMP officers said they executed a search warrant at the residence on Sergeant Lane.

A 31-year-old Pictou County woman, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, was arrested at the home, and later remanded into custody. She appeared in Pictou provincial court today.

A 44-year-old River John man, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, was also arrested at the home, and was held in custody and later released by the court on conditions.

The three travelling in the Subaru, Jessica Anna May Richards, 27, and Brandon Joseph Ward, 28, both from New Glasgow, and Stanley Brian Knowles, 48, from Hants County, have been charged with:

two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime

two counts each of flight from a peace officer

RCMP said the three were remanded into custody and later turned over to the New Glasgow Regional Police in relation to their ongoing investigation.

