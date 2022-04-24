5 people displaced following duplex fire in Cape Breton

Five people are without a home after a fire destroyed an older wood-framed duplex in Cape Breton.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday on Central Avenue in Donkin, about 25 km east of Sydney.

No injuries have been reported.

The Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and purchases like clothing, food, and other basics for two adults and two of their grandsons from one side of the duplex.

They say similar help will be offered if needed to a man who lived on the other side.

The community is rallying support for those affected by starting online campaigns on Facebook and GoFundMe.