5 people taken to hospital after SUV crash outside Kentville, N.S.

Several people were taken to hospital Monday following an SUV crash outside Kentville, N.S.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Rockwell Mountain Road in Northville.

Kentville Fire told CTV Atlantic the SUV left the road and slammed into a wooded area.

There were five people in the vehicle at the time of the crash and they were all were taken to hospital.

None of the injuries appeared to be serious, the fire department said.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

