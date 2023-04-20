$50K in drugs, fake gun seized, three arrested in Fredericton traffic stop: police

Two people are due in court after Fredericton police found cash, drugs and a fake gun inside a vehicle during a traffic stop last week, the force says.

Officers in the street crime unit found a stolen vehicle driving on the south side of the city and followed it to the north side on April 12.

Police pulled the vehicle over with help from patrol officers.

Three people were arrested without incident, the force says.

After searching the vehicle, police say they seized cash, several packages of drugs worth about $50,000 and an imitation gun, along with some ammunition.

Kyle Ingraham, 28, appeared in court for a bail hearing Monday and has been charged with:

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

possession of property obtained by crime

possession of proceeds obtained by crime

careless storage of ammunition

Katie Stewart, 40, also appeared in court Monday and was charged with:

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

possession of CDSA (schedule I) for the purpose of trafficking – hydromorphone

possession of property obtained by crime

careless storage of ammunition

Ingraham and Stewart were released on conditions after their bail hearings. Both are due in court on May 8.

A 45-year-old male was released with a future court date.