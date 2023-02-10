$50M for Charlottetown bioscience facility breaks economic development infrastructure spending record

Federal and provincial officials were on hand on Prince Edward Island Friday for the single biggest economic development infrastructure announcement in the province’s history.

The $50 million, 75,000-square-foot bioscience accelerator is set to be built in a Charlottetown industrial park.

It will serve as a research and development space, and a place where early-stage bioscience businesses -- companies that do medical, plant and animal research, and organic technology for instance -- can work before they are far enough along to build their own facilities.

“There’s so much demand in North America,” said Rory Francis, PEI Bioscience Alliance’s chief executive officer. “We’re meeting an unmet need, not just here locally. The kind of facility we’re building has impact across North America in terms of the capabilities it’s going to have.”

The project has been in the works for more than 10 years. In that time, the bioscience industry on P.E.I. has grown to more than 65 companies, $575 million in yearly revenue and 2,300 jobs.

“Today is a really exciting day, in order to make that further investment, to make sure that that industry can grow even more and attract even more talent to this area,” said Ginette Petitpas-Taylor, MP for Moncton--Riverview--Dieppe and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

According the P.E.I. government, $25 million will come from ACOA and province will spend the same.

Officials say they expect to break ground before the end of the year and open the building in 2025. They say they will accept the first businesses the following year.

“It’s not every day we have a $50-million project in Prince Edward Island that will continue to create good paying jobs for Islanders,” said Dennis King, premier of P.EI. “I’m happy for that.”

According to the PEI BioAlliance, this spending could create 700 more jobs.

“We’ll surpass 3,000 jobs by 2030 for sure, and this will be a billion-dollar industry by 2030,” said Francis. “That’s my bet.”

It is planned to be on the same campus as an existing bioscience incubator, but the new facility is going to be four times the size.

What's the difference between an accelerator and an incubator? The accelerator exists for earlier-stage companies to get them to the point where they can come into the incubator space and begin their manufacturing.